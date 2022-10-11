Skip to content

Breaking News

Security alert following discovery of suspicious object in Lenadoon area of Belfast

Police at the scene of security alert in Lenadoon. Pic: Pacemaker
Police at scene of security alert in Lenadoon. Credit: Pacemaker

Police are at the scene of a security alert in Belfast this afternoon.

A number of cordons are in place following the discovery of a suspicious object in the Lenadoon area in the west of the city.

In a statement, the PSNI said: "Motorists are advised traffic diversions are in place at Lenadoon Avenue at the junction with Horn Drive and Mizen Gardens.

"Please avoid the area if possible."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.