Police are at the scene of a security alert in Belfast this afternoon.

A number of cordons are in place following the discovery of a suspicious object in the Lenadoon area in the west of the city.

In a statement, the PSNI said: "Motorists are advised traffic diversions are in place at Lenadoon Avenue at the junction with Horn Drive and Mizen Gardens.

"Please avoid the area if possible."

