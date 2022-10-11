A security alert in west Belfast has ended.

Police said the item at the centre of the alert is believed to be "an airsoft type weapon".

They were called to the Lenadoon Avenue area earlier on Tuesday, after a member of the public reported the discovery of a suspected firearm.

“Officers and ATO attended the scene and local road closures, along with cordons, were in place for a time," a PSNI spokesperson said.

“We would like to thank those who were directly impacted earlier today while police carried out this public safety operation in the area."

