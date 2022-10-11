By Donal McMahon, Local Democracy Reporting.

Strike action in Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) will be suspended from this Thursday following a revised pay offer to workers.

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson had intervened in the employment dispute last week between council management and union members.

Picket lines were due to continue in the district until a ballot result on an earlier pay offer was to be known on 28 October.

Major disruption had been caused in all areas of the local authority with the impact of uncollected rubbish clearly visible on the streets.

Senior Unite the Union representative, Nigel Gregg, spoke to the local democracy service following 'busy negotiations' on Tuesday morning.

He said: "A revised offer was presented to all three unions and all three have agreed to ballot their members within the same timeframe.

"As a response to the improved offer from the council, Unite has agreed to suspend the industrial action from 12.59pm on 12 October, 2022 to allow the ballot to take place.

"Members will return to works as normal on Thursday morning. Further negotiations are ongoing regarding the clear up operation."

LCCC has stated that any updates to the dispute will be announced on its website.

