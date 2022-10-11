Play Brightcove video

Newtownards has a problem with pigeons.

Hundreds of birds are flocking to the town's Conway Square and it is forcing the local council to take action.

All political parties on Ards and North Down Borough Council agree that the issue needs to be resolved. How that is to be done is now the talk of the town.

At the Environment Committee, the DUP's Alderman Steven McIlveen proposed a motion, banning people from feeding the everyday birds in the town's main plaza, Conway Square.

A weekly market is held there every Saturday. It is home to a few cafes, a butcher shop and a pizza restaurant.

Alderman McIlveen wants to 'humanely' reduce the amount of pigeons harassing people.

"It is not just the by-law we are looking [for]," he said.

"We are looking to try and deter the pigeons and I have asked for a humane way to do that.

"So maybe that is a fake owl or a fake raptor or something like that to try and deter them. I think we need to get the square back to being an enjoyable public space."

Concern has also been raised by some business owners.

Michael Cafolla runs Cafolla's on Regent Street, just round the corner from the square.

He told UTV that the mass amount of pigeons is causing hygiene problems and that something needs to be done.

He said: "It is a problem in terms of them coming into the cafe and things being dropped outside. From a health and hygiene point of view that would be our concern.

"There is enjoyment in terms of seeing them gather, but there is the anti-social behaviour of some of them that maybe needs reined in."

However the proposal is ruffling a few feathers around Newtownards. Many locals told me that the pigeons are part of the town and that feeding them has been a way of life there for many years.

One woman told me there was even a lady called Maggie Berry who fed the pigeons for 'years and years'.

The council will meet again towards the end of this month to ratify the proposal which is expected to pass without objection.

