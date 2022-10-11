Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris says it's "unacceptable" that Stormont ministers continue to spend beyond the allocated budget.

It comes after Finance Minister Conor Murphy warned public finances in the region are in a "critical position" with Stormont departments facing a £660m overspend.

In a statement, Mr Heaton-Harris said: "While the Finance Minister's reminder to the Northern Ireland departments is welcome, it is unacceptable that the Stormont ministers continue to spend beyond the overall allocated Northern Ireland Executive budget.

"The Government has provided the Northern Ireland Executive with substantial additional funding through the Barnett formula, through the largest funding settlement for Northern Ireland since devolution in 1998.

"The Government fully expects the Northern Ireland departments to take responsibility and ensure their spending remains within budgets.

"The setting of a budget is a matter for the Northern Ireland Executive and cannot be agreed in its absence.

"It is vital that the Northern Ireland Executive forms as soon as possible to deliver effective public services at this challenging time."

Play Brightcove video

Earlier, Mr Murphy said an overspend could bring implications for next year's budget, which he says is already under "significant pressure".

There remains a pot of £300million available to the various Stormont departments, however, the power-sharing impasse has meant this can't be distributed.

Should that be released the projected net overspend could be £660m. Which could come out of next year's budget.

Asked if the public should prepare for cuts to public services, Mr Murphy said that was for the various ministers to decide upon.

“While I appreciate it is hugely challenging for departments to operate in the absence of a budget as ministers we have a collective responsibility to ensure that we live within the Block Grant," he said.

"I have written to ministers reminding them of the importance of ensuring spending remains within the overall budget provided to us. This is crucial, as any overspend may be taken from next year’s Budget – making an already difficult financial position much worse.”

Mr Murphy outlined the importance of a return to devolution for future budgets, saying: “Our citizens, businesses and public services need certainty.

"Restoration of the Executive will enable us to work together to agree a multi-year Budget. It would also allow us to decide on the prioritisation and allocation of funding including support for households and businesses as well as a pay award for public sector staff.”

North Belfast DUP MLA Phillip Brett said: “The finance minister’s comments underscore what we have been saying for many months now.

"That rather than sitting on some mythical pot of money, Stormont doesn’t even have the resources to meet the challenges facing the public sector, let alone offer help to working families.

"The finance minister himself recognised alongside his other UK counterparts that only London holds the levers that can make a difference.

"The DUP will continue to be at Westminster fighting for Northern Ireland and ensuring we get the real help that is necessary."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.