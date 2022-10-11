Play Brightcove video

CREESLOUGH

The first funerals of victims of the petrol station explosion in Donegal are to take place. Jessica Gallagher, 24 and 49-year-old Martin McGill will be laid to rest following two separate services at St. Michael's Church in Creeslough.

They were among 10 people who lost their lives in the disaster last Friday. Last night candlelit vigils were held in Letterkenny and Gweedore for the ten people who died in the blast.

PROTOCOL

Legislation to override the Northern Ireland protocol will receive it's second reading in the House of Lords.

The Bill introduced by Prime Minister Liz Truss when she was Foreign Secretary effectively allows the UK government to tear up parts of the protocol. Meanwhile, the UK and the EU are to hold further meetings today.

SEAN FOX

The funeral of murder victim Sean Fox will take place in Dunmurry later. He was shot several times as he watched a football match in Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club earlier this month.

PSNI

The PSNI are launching a new domestic abuse scheme in schools across Downpatrick, Newry and South Armagh.

It means police will pass on information to schools where incidents of domestic abuse have invovled a child to allow support to be put in place.

PRIMARK

Primark are to re-open their flagship Belfast store on the 1st November following a four year restoration project.

It's been closed since a fire ripped through the Bank Buildings during renovations in 2018. The new store will be almost 80% bigger than last time.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.