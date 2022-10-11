Play Brightcove video

Those behind the killing of Sean Fox were "ruthless and evil individuals," mourners at his funeral were told.

Friends and family of the 42-year-old gathered outside Christ the Redeemer Church in west Belfast on Tuesday morning.

His coffin was brought inside surrounded by family and friends.

It was a short service to remember the car dealer, lasting under half an hour before mourners emerged from the church.

They heard how the killers "set out with deliberate intent and with careful planning to murder Sean."

The father of two was gunned down at Donegal Celtic social club at the start of the month. It was busy at the time with around 100 people watching the Manchester derby football game.

The gunmen fired 20 shots in just 21 seconds and were in the building for under a minute.

CCTV of Sean Fox killers leaving Donegal Celtic social club in west Belfast.

The gunmen fled the scene making off across the Suffolk Road into Lenadoon estate.

Police described the attack as a 'calculated, planned and ruthless execution'. A £20,000 reward has been offered for information leading to a prosecution.

Sean's family were visibly emotional as they paused outside the church following the funeral.

This was their final chance to say goodbye before a cremation at Roselawn.

