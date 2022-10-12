Republic of Ireland's Amber Barrett has dedicated the goal that sealed a World Cup spot to the "10 beautiful souls" who died in the Creeslough explosion.

The Donegal woman secured the Republic's place in next summer's competition with a strike that sealed a 1-0 win over Scotland.

In a post-match interview at Hampden Park, Amber told RTE: "I know Creeslough like the back of my hand.

"Both my grandparents were Creeslough born and bred, I spent my whole upbringing there... summers and Christmases.

"Now every year I go back from football, I go to my uncle who is still living down in Creeslough.

"I know people that died in the tragedy, I know people who were affected by the tragedy, I know people who were first on the scene at the tragedy.

"There's been like a sombreness about me the last few days...

"This is the best day of my life in terms of what we have done for football but when you put into perspective, we don't scratch the surface of what happened over there on Friday.

"This result, this game, that goal, this award - I'm dedicating it for those 10 beautiful souls who unfortunately perished on Friday, for all their families because I know they touched their lives, they certainly touched ours.

"This is for Creeslough, this is for Donegal, this is for Ireland."

Those who died in Friday's incident were 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe; 48-year-old James O'Flaherty; 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher; 49-year-old Martin McGill; 39-year-old Catherine O'Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan; 59-year-old Hugh Kelly; 49-year-old Martina Martin; and 14-year-old Leona Harper.

Ten people died in the blast Credit: Garda/PA

When asked about her winning goal that sends the Republic of Ireland to the Women's World Cup finals for the first time, Amber said: "I did the old reliable I just big-toed it and after that it went it and there was no other style or skill going into it..."

And on getting a spot in the World Cup squad, she added: "Well that's down to Vera [Ireland manager Vera Pauw], if she wants to win the World Cup she better put me on the plane."

