The Football Association of Ireland and the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team Manager have apologised after a video emerged of some members of the team appearing to sing a pro-IRA song.

The video, recorded after the Republic of Ireland had sealed a 1-0 win over Scotland to qualify for the World Cup for the first time, has been widely shared on social media.

In the video, it appears some of the team sang 'oh, ah, up the RA'.

A statement from the FAI on Wednesday morning apologised "for any offence caused by the song sung by players in the Ireland dressing room after the FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifying Play-off win over Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday night".

Ireland manager Vera Pauw added: “We apologise from the bottom of our hearts to anyone who has been offended by the content of the post-match celebrations after we had just qualified for the World Cup.

"We will review this with the players and remind them of their responsibilities in this regard.

"I have spoken with players this morning and we are sorry collectively for any hurt caused, there can be no excuse for that.”

Player Aine O'Gorman also apologised.

"We sang 100 songs last night and that was the one that went out. We would just like to apologise to anyone who was offended," She told RTE.

Austin Stack, whose father was the only prisoner officer in the Republic of Ireland to be killed during the Troubles said the FAI had to provide education classes for those involved.

He added: "To victims of the IRA like my family these scenes are horrible reminders of how we lost our dad."

"For the team to be singing such a song is quite outrageous and utterly insensitive to PIRA victims," she said.

"I will be asking the FAI how they are going to give leadership across grassroots football so as this pro-IRA chanting is stopped at future events.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie described the conduct of those involved as "disgraceful".

"For celebrations of qualifying for the Women`s World Cup to turn into singing in glorification of the IRA, a terrorist group that murdered thousands of men, women and children, is just inexcusable," he said.

“The FAI (Football Association of Ireland) needs to respond robustly to this. The apology needs to be for the actions of the women, not just the hurt caused. There needs to be evidence of reflection and education as to why this type of behaviour is so harmful and so utterly wrong.” Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill was asked about the video at a press conference. She said she had not seen it but was aware the FAI and team had dealt with the matter and that we "should leave it at that".

