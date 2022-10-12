Four men are to appear in court on Tuesday charged with kidnapping.

It comes following a number of offences in connection with incidents in Newtownstewart this week.

On Sunday, 9 October it was reported that a number of masked men had smashed windows in the Forthill Walk area of the town at around 4.30pm. The following day, Monday 10 October, a man was found injured in the Douglas Bridge area of Strabane shortly before midday. All four men, aged 29, 26, 25 and 23 have been charged with kidnapping, grievous bodily harm with intent and criminal damage.

The 23-year-old has been additionally charged with failing to stop for police, dangerous driving and possession of class B drugs whilst the 29-year-old was also charged with possession of class B drugs.

All four are due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates court. As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service. A second 23-year-old man who was also arrested in connection with these incidents was released on police bail to return at a later date for further questioning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.