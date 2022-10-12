An investigation has been launched following reports of an alleged sexual assault on a teenage girl in Co Down.

Police say the assault is reported to have happened in the Commercial Road area of Banbridge between 7pm and 8pm on Sunday 2nd October.

A PSNI spokesperson said enquiries remain ongoing and has appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time or has information to get in touch.

They have also advised that information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

