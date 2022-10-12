Man, 39, charged with Damien Heagney murder

A man has been charged with the murder of Damien Heagney, police said.

The body of Mr Heagney, 47, from Cookstown, was recovered from a reservoir in Cappagh, Co Tyrone on August 10.

He was reported as missing to police on July 19, and it was established that he was last seen on New Year's Eve.

Following inquiries, detectives launched a murder investigation and a search of the Cappagh reservoir area was carried out by specialist officers as part of the investigation.

On Wednesday the PSNI charged a man, aged 39, with Mr Heagney's murder.

The man is due to appear at Strabane Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

