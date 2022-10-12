Play Brightcove video

Video report by Judith Hill

A complaint has been lodged by a DUP MLA to police after a video emerged of some players singing pro-IRA chants after the Republic of Ireland Women's victory over Scotland.

East Antrim representative David Hilditch confirmed on Wednesday that he has written to Police Scotland, UEFA and the Football Association of Ireland (FAI).

Mr Hilditch said: "Unfortunately this is becoming an all too common occurrence, a team wins a trophy or qualifies for a tournament and their first thought is to chant about a terrorist organisation."

The video, recorded after the Republic of Ireland had sealed a 1-0 win over Scotland to qualify for the World Cup for the first time, has been widely shared on social media.

In the video, some members of the international team appear to sing 'oh, ah, up the RA'.

Mr Hilditch said: "We have seen it numerous times in the past and no doubt we will see it again in the future. An apology doesn't cut it. There are countless victims of IRA terrorism in both Northern Ireland and the Republic who will be rightly disgusted by the actions of this group of women who are supposed to be representing their country.

"UEFA needs to be sitting up and taking note. If this were a team chanting about Al-Qaeda or Hamas there would be wide spread uproar and the team would most likely be expelled from the tournament. This is no different, but will we see action? I doubt it."

He added: "The very least that should be done is the FAI should be withholding the players' match fees and donating them to an appropriate victims charity."

The FAI and the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team Manager have apologised.

A statement from the FAI on Wednesday morning apologised "for any offence caused by the song sung by players in the Ireland dressing room after the FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifying Play-off win over Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday night". Ireland manager Vera Pauw added: “We apologise from the bottom of our hearts to anyone who has been offended by the content of the post-match celebrations after we had just qualified for the World Cup.

"We will review this with the players and remind them of their responsibilities in this regard.

"I have spoken with players this morning and we are sorry collectively for any hurt caused, there can be no excuse for that.”

