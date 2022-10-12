Two men have been arrested after drugs and around £90,000 worth of designer goods were seized following police searches of a number of properties across Northern Ireland.

The searches took place in Belfast, Newry Mourne and Down, Lisburn and Castlereagh, Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon and Antrim and Newtownabbey on Wednesday.

PSNI Detective Inspector Shaw said: "The searches were part of a proactive policing operation led by detectives from our Organised Crime Branch, with help from various other departments, and were conducted across various locations in Northern Ireland.

"As a result, suspected Class A drugs and a number of other items, including cash, five high value watches, designer handbags and shoes with estimated value of over £90,000 were seized."

One man, aged 32, has been arrested on suspicion of a number of drug related offences, including being concerned in the supply of Class A controlled drugs, possession of a Class A controlled drug and possessing criminal property.

A second man, aged 44, has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a Class A controlled drug.

As of Wednesday night, both remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Shaw continued: “The illegal supply and use of drugs remains a priority for police, and seizures such as this demonstrate our ongoing commitment to tackling the scourge of drugs in our society.

“The jewellery forfeited shows our ongoing commitment to pursuing proceeds of crime generated from the criminal activities of criminal groupings."

Detective Inspector Shaw added: "The public have specifically asked us to pursue the finances generated by criminal groups and we will explore every avenue in order to do so.

"This money will now be put to good use in providing assistance to local initiatives and other worthwhile causes.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.