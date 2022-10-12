The Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service has issued an urgent appeal for people to provide donations.

On Wednesday, it said stocks of O and A type blood were low.

In a tweet, it said: "If you have either of these blood types, and are fit and well, please book an emergency appointment to donate "Blood stocks fluctuate as blood products can only be stored for 35 days but can be used within as little as three days!".

The call comes as the NHS in England issued its first ever amber alert status for low blood supplies.

There supplies had dipped to just three days worth, while O-type had fallen to below two days.

O-negative blood is the universal blood type which can be given to everyone. It is vitally important during emergencies and when the blood type of the recipient is unknown. In England the current amber alert is also thought to be due to ongoing staffing issues, with more staff needed to work at donor sessions.

Northern Ireland's Department of Health has been approached for comment.

