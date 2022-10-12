Play Brightcove video

FUNERALS

The funerals of three of the victims of a fatal explosion in Donegal will take place later today. James O'Flaherty, Catherine O'Donnell and her son James Monaghan will be laid to rest in two separate services.

They were among the 10 people who died following the explosion at a petrol station in Creeslough on Friday.

STRIKE

Strike action at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council will be suspended from tomorrow following a revised pay offer for staff. Trade unions are recommending the offer to members which will be subject to a ballot process.

ENERGY

Renewable energy generators and nuclear power plants could have their revenues capped under a new Government plan to ensure they are not benefitting from record-high energy prices.

The UK government has said the legislation would allow the rules to be extend to Northern Ireland.

LYRA MCKEE

The award-winning documentary 'Lyra' will be screened in cinemas here next month. Using voice recordings from her mobile, it's a film about the life and death of the i nternationally-renowned investigative journalist.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND

And the Republic of Ireland made history after qualifying for the Women's World Cup in a 1-0 win over Scotland last night. The victory in their play-off last night secured their place at the competition next year.

