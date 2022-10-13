A man has been left with a small cut to his neck after a knife was held to his throat during an aggravated burglary in west Belfast.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a report of the incident on Thursday morning (October 13).Detective Sergeant McVeagh said: “At approximately 2.40am, two men entered a property through a back door in the Glenbawn Park area of Dunmurry.

“The occupants of the property were wakened by the two suspects, armed with knives, who demanded money and keys to their car.“One of the suspects held a knife to the male occupant’s throat, resulting in a small cut to his neck.“The suspects then left the house by the front door and made off in the car, which was found burnt out a short time later in the Clonelly Avenue area of west Belfast."Police said two mobile phones were also taken from the property during the incident.Det Sgt McVeagh added: “One of the suspects is described as being of a heavy build while the other man is described as being of a slim build. Both men are believed to be in their late 20s or early 30s.

“This was a terrifying experience for the occupants of the property and our investigation is now underway to establish what happened, who was involved and a motive.“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw anything suspicious, or who saw two men matching these descriptions, to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 109 of 13/10/22.”Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.

