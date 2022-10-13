Play Brightcove video

Alcohol-related deaths in Northern Ireland reached their joint record highest level in the past year, with fears the coronavirus lockdowns are having an impact.

A total of 351 people lost their lives in 2021, up 54% over the last decade.

Official figures show the least deprived areas are four times more likely to be affected.

Domhnall Nuget, 25, was a top GAA player when he realised he had an addiction to alcohol.

Three years ago he sought help, but others in his support group weren’t as lucky.

“Half the people in the group are dead,” he said.

“There was 12 of us and six of them are dead.’

“The success rate of people staying off it are very slim.”

Battling alcoholism can tear families apart.

One woman told UTV about loosing both her husband and daughter to the disease.

“I experienced not knowing if I was going to have money to be able to pay bills.”

“I did everything under the sun to control his drinking and it didn’t work.”

“Nobody can cure an alcoholic they have to look for the help themselves.”

