Home heating oil customers are to receive a £100 support payment in the form of a credit towards electricity bills, the government has confirmed.

More than two-thirds of Northern Ireland households use oil boilers as their main source of heating.

The announcement of the payment was made last month and yesterday, the government published the 'energy bills support factsheet'.

It explains how you receive the support payment if you do not use mains gas for your heating.

The statement said: "Households eligible for these payments will receive £100 as a credit on their electricity bill this winter.

"Households who are eligible for but who do not receive AFP [Alternative Fuel Payment] or the £100 heat network payment, because they do not have a relationship with an electricity supplier for example, will receive the £100 via the AFP Alternative Fund which will be provided by a designated body. We will confirm details of the AFP Alternative Fund shortly."

The statement added that the "details of when this payment will be made will be confirmed shortly" and that the "government is committed to delivering this support to customers as fast as possible".

The government said the "£100 payment has been calculated to ensure that a typical customer using heating oil does not face a higher rate of growth in their heating costs since last winter, in comparison to those using mains gas who are supported by the Energy Price Guarantee".

The statement added: "The government will continue to monitor the prices of alternative fuels, such as heating oil, and will consider further intervention if required to protect UK households from extraordinary fuel prices.

"The AFP will be provided to all customers who use an alternative fuel to mains gas. This includes, for example, heating oil, LPG, coal, and biomass."

