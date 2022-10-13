A 39-year-old man has been remanded in custody charged with murdering Damien Heagney whose body was pulled from a Co Tyrone reservoir in August 2022.

Stephen Eugene McCourt, of McGartland Terrace, Dromore, appeared in the dock at Strabane Magistrates Court this morning.

The accused, wearing a blue sports jacket, replied "yes" when he was asked if he understood the charge against him.

A Detective Inspector told the court he could connect McCourt to the charge.

He is accused of murdering Mr Heagney sometime between December 30, 2021 and January 6, 2022.

Damien Heagney, 47, from Cookstown was reported missing in July 2022.

A murder investigation was launched and his body was pulled from Cappagh reservoir following police searches on August 10.

McCourt will appear again via video link in November.

