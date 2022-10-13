A man has died after an apartment fire in the Dunamoy area of Antrim.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the scene of the fire in the ground floor of the apartment block on Wednesday morning just before 10am.

Two fire appliances from Antrim Fire Station and one appliance from Ballymena Fire Station attended the incident and used breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

Despite being rescued by firefighters, the man died at the scene.

The cause of the blaze is being treated as accidental.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.