A masked man armed with a sledgehammer has caused extensive damage to a house in Co Down.

Detectives are appealing for information following the aggravated burglary in the Riverside area of Comber last night (Wednesday October 12).

Detective Sergeant Bell said: “Shortly after 11pm, we received a report that a masked man had been seen at the property armed with a sledgehammer.

“The man smashed windows and a door before gaining access to the house and causing extensive damage inside.

“He was seen leaving on foot a short time later in the direction of the Killinchy Road.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or to anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist with our enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2040 of 12/10/22.”

Police say information can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.

