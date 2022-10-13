Breaking News
PSNI say three roads closed in Cullybackey after crash
Three roads are currently closed in a Co Antrim village following a crash on Thursday morning.
Police say the Ballyconnelly Road, Lisnahunshin Road and Hiltonstown Road in Cullybackey are shut due to a road traffic collision.
Diversions are in place however motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
