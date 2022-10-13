UEFA has opened an investigation after Republic of Ireland players sang a pro-IRA chant following their Women’s World Cup play-off victory over Scotland. Video circulated on social media after Tuesday night’s 1-0 win at Hampden Park of the players singing in the dressing room after the match.

Republic boss Vera Pauw, some of the players and the Football Association of Ireland issued apologies over the incident, but European football’s governing body has confirmed it will take a closer look. “In accordance with Article 31(4) of the UEFA disciplinary regulations, a UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector will investigate potential inappropriate behaviour by players of the Republic of Ireland Women’s team in the aftermath of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers play-off second leg match played against Scotland on October 11, 2022,” a UEFA statement said.

”Information on this matter will be made available in due course.”

Police in Scotland have said they are aware of the video and are investigating.

The video overshadowed the victory which sent the team to the World Cup for the first time.

Amber Barrett, who is from Donegal and has family ties to Creeslough dedicated the win to the victims of the petrol station explosion.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.