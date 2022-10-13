Play Brightcove video

CREESLOUGH

More funerals of the victims of an explosion in the Donegal village of Creeslough will take place today.

Martina Martin, a mother of four and Leona Harper who was 14 will be laid to rest in two separate services.

They were among the ten people who died following the blast at a petrol station in Creeslough on Friday.

COURT

In other news, a 39 man has been charged with the murder of Damien Heagney .

Mr Heagney who was 47 was recovered from a reservoir in Cappagh in Co Tyrone in August after being last seen on New Year's Eve.

The accused is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court later.

FUNDING

Stormont leaders have warned valuable services in Northern Ireland face "grave uncertainty" over the UK Government's failure to replace the EU funds lost after Brexit.

The five main parties here have called for the European Social fund to be replaced. The funding which improves employment and education opportunities supports over 17 thousand vulnerable people here.

BLOOD

The Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service is urging the public to make emergency appointments for donations.

Stocks of O and A type blood are urgently low and an online booking system has been launched.

HOUSE PRICES

House prices in Northern Ireland are continuing to rise. That's according to the latest RICS and Ulster Bank survey.

However, the rate of price growth appears to be easing. It eased for the fourth time in a row but is expected to rise again.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.