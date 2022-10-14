Aer Lingus is suspending its operation between Belfast City Airport and London Heathrow.

The decision means staff members are being redeployed across the business.

The airline says it is engaging with relevant authorities in a bid to continue the service which has been operating since 2007.

Its sister airline, British Airways, will now facilitate the route over the winter months.

A statement from Aer Lingus said: “Aer Lingus is very keen to continue operating the Belfast City - Heathrow London service, which we have been operating since 2007.

"We are engaging with the relevant authorities in order to allow us to continue to serve this route into the future.

"For the upcoming winter season we will be working with our sister airline, British Airways, to ensure there is continuity of service and no impact to any of our passengers journeys."