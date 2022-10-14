An alleged fraudster who ran up a £600 bill at a luxury Co Fermanagh hotel “must have been drinking vintage champagne”, a High Court judge has said.

David Moran is accused of using a credit card scam to book into the Manor House Country Hotel in Enniskillen.

The 33-year-old labourer was arrested last month after police were called to the award-winning venue on the shores of Lough Erne.

Moran, originally from the Republic of Ireland but with an address at Bridge Street in Irvinestown, faces a charge of fraud by false representation.

During a bail application prosecutors said staff at the hotel were alerted on September 20 that one of its guests had paid for a room by deception.

“It was brought to their attention by the credit card owner who discovered the transaction while looking at his mobile banking app,” a Crown lawyer submitted.

Police called to the hotel that night were informed that the suspect was booked into one of the rooms under another man’s name.

“When they knocked on the door it was opened by the applicant,” the lawyer added.

Moran confirmed his real name and made full admissions in police interviews. The court heard an unidentified individual had sent him a photograph of the victim’s card details.

Michael Ward, defending, described the incident as “an error of judgment” by his client.

“He very foolishly ran up a considerable bill, booking accommodation and food in the bar, and didn’t have the financial wherewithal to pay for it,” Mr Ward said.

It was disclosed that the total charge came to £600.

Lord Justice McCloskey observed: “He must have been drinking vintage champagne.”

Moran was granted bail on condition that a £600 cash surety is lodged in court to secure his release.

The judge also ordered: “He will not enter any hotel or any other licensed premises, including restaurants, pubs and bars.”