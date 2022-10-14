Play Brightcove video

Funeral of oldest victim of Creeslough tragedy to take place today

The village of Creeslough is to come together once again as mourners say goodbye to another victim of last week's explosion.

Hugh Kelly, 59, was the oldest person to die in the blast at the petrol station a week ago.

The mass will take place at St Michael's Church in the village.

Royal Mail announces job losses

Royal Mail is to axe around 6,000 jobs across the UK. The announcement comes a day after the workers union launched fresh strike action over pay and conditions.

It's unknown if jobs will be affected in Northern Ireland.

Takeaways under pressure

More than 100 takeaways in Northern Ireland have closed within the last three months ,according to an industry body.

The Takeaways Association said a 'tidal wave' of increased costs has forced hundreds of job losses.

It says urgent support is needed.

Calls for flu vaccine uptake

The Public Health Agency is reminding those who are eligible to come forward for their Covid-19 booster and flu vaccine. The call comes amid ongoing pressures in the health service. The health minister also appealed to members of the public to do their bit to help ease those pressures.

"We can all do our bit to help," Robin Swann said.

"I would appeal to everyone to please use services appropriately. Get your Covid-19 and flu vaccination jabs if you are eligible and co-operate with hospital discharge processes to help free up beds for others. Please support our great staff in every way you can."

Artwork, designer goods and cash seized in anti-drugs operation

High value artwork, designer goods and cash has been seized by police investigating organised crime gangs in Antrim and Armagh.

They were seized during 10 searches over two days. The operation is part of the PSNI's efforts to target gangs involved in the supply of drugs.

Daily Mile campaign starts again

And a campaign to improve young peoples health is back again. Around 500 schools will take part in the Daily Mile - a challenge to run or walk a mile each day throughout the year improving young peoples wellbeing.

