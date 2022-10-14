Northern Ireland's former First Minister Arlene Foster and former education minister Peter Weir have been nominated for life peerages.

Dame Arlene, who was DUP leader from 2015 to 2021, was named among nominations for non-affiliated Peerages on Friday.

Peter Weir, formerly minister for education in the Northern Ireland Executive, was a nomination from the leader of the DUP.

Both are now set to join the House of Lords.

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “On behalf of our party and indeed many throughout Northern Ireland I welcome this recognition for Peter.

"Peter Weir has given a lifetime of service to his constituents and to the Pro-Union cause in Northern Ireland.

"He will be a very welcome addition to our Parliamentary team in the House of Lords as well as a strong advocate for Northern Ireland and the Pro-Union cause throughout the United Kingdom."

Sir Jeffrey continued: "I am also delighted that our friend and former First Minister Rt Hon Dame Arlene Foster has been conferred a peerage and will sit in the Lords.

"Arlene will be a strong voice for Northern Ireland and this is rightful and worthy recognition for her contribution and service to Northern Ireland.

"We look forward to working closely with her in the time ahead.”