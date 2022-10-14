Detectives are appealing for information following a shooting incident at Upper Dunmurry Close in west Belfast in the early hours of Friday. Police said they received a report shortly after 4am that a number of gunshots had been fired through the living room window of a house in the area.

A man and a woman were upstairs in the house at the time of the incident.

"Thankfully they were not injured," said a police spokesman. “An investigation is underway and I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and who noticed any suspicious activity or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 141 14/10/22. “A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

