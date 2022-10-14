Three police officers have sustained injuries while responding to a report of an assault at a commercial premises in north Belfast.

Police said it happened after a woman "lashed out" while they were making an arrest.

Police said they received a report at around 8pm that a member of staff had been assaulted by a female customer as well as a man who was also present in the shop in the Antrim Road area. In a statement, PSNI said: "While being arrested the woman began lashing out at officers, as a result three officers sustained injuries to their hands. "The 43-year-old woman was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault on police, criminal damage and possession of a Class C drug and remains in custody at this time.”

