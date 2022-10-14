Skip to content

Breaking News

Police injured after woman 'lashes out' during arrest in north Belfast

Three police officers were injured in the incident in Belfast.

Three police officers have sustained injuries while responding to a report of an assault at a commercial premises in north Belfast.

Police said it happened after a woman "lashed out" while they were making an arrest.

Police said they received a report at around 8pm that a member of staff had been assaulted by a female customer as well as a man who was also present in the shop in the Antrim Road area. In a statement, PSNI said: "While being arrested the woman began lashing out at officers, as a result three officers sustained injuries to their hands. "The 43-year-old woman was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault on police, criminal damage and possession of a Class C drug and remains in custody at this time.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.