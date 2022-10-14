Over 100 takeaways and cafes have closed in Northern Ireland in the last three months according to an industry body.

The Takeaway Association said the rising costs of energy and supplies had taken their toll on the industry and many business owners were facing "heartbreaking" decisions.

The association said that calls earlier in the year for urgent support for the industry had been "ignored," and the industry was in crisis.

Chairman Michael Henderson said without support there could be another 100 businesses close.

Takeaways have faced a range of rising costs in recent months, with the VAT increase and the reintroduction of higher business rates.

Mr Henderson said that the figures were a "a stark reminder of the issues facing our small businesses".

"The loss of 100+ takeaways/cafes in recent months adds more pressure on the cost-of-living crisis for the employees recently made redundant."

Mr Henderson also said that the closures were taking a personal toll on business owners.

"We are receiving heartbreaking calls every day from business owners across all backgrounds who are struggling and fighting to hold on to their business which they have worked tirelessly to create."

The Takeaway Association called on the Northern Ireland Executive and UK Government to provide "emergency support urgently".

