Northern Ireland has a rich snooker heritage with the likes of Alex Higgins, Dennis Taylor and Mark Allen to name but a few, but on Sunday two local talents go head to head.

Fifteen-year-old Joel Connolly and 18-year-old Robbie McGuigan were handed wildcard entries into the Northern Ireland Open at the Waterfront Hall.

This is the first time Connolly has competed in a world ranking event and he can't wait to take to the table.

"I've been to the tournament plenty of times over the years to watch the local professionals, the likes of Mark Allen and Jordan Brown," he says.

"I can't wait to get out and play in front of the home supporters, when I'm thinking about it I'm not very nervous but I know I will be, I'm not the favourite to win but I'll be trying my best."

For McGuigan, it isn't the first time he has played in the tournament and he believes the match between the two teenagers is a good way to grow the game.

He says: "I think it's a great occasion for junior snooker, a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old playing eachother, it's a good advertisement for young people to take up the game.

"If you do play well and get to a good level this is where you can get to and you can play in front of a big arena at a young age."