CREESLOUGH

The final funeral for victims of the Creeslough service station explosion has taken place. The youngest victim of the blast, five year old Shauna Flanaghan Garwe and her father Robert were laid to rest following a service at St Michael's Church in the village this morning.

BELFAST MURDER

A murder investigation is underway after a man was stabbed in west Belfast.

It happened in the Woodside Park area of Poleglass at around ten o’clock last night. The victim 54 year old Tony Browne was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

A 33 year old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and for possession of a Class B drug and remains in custody.

ULSTER GRAND PRIX

Today marks 100 years since the first Ulster Grand Prix was held.

To mark the occasion, the Vintage Motorcyle Club in Northern Ireland organised a lap of the original Clady Course, as crowds gathered to see a display of classic bikes and memorabilia.

ULSTER RUGBY

Ulster picked up an important win as they edged out the Lions in the United Rugby Championship. Billy Burns got two tries, with Robert Baloucoune, Stuart McCloskey and Rob Herring also crossing the whitewash in the 39-37 victory.

IRISH PREMIERSHIP

Larne remain top of the Irish Premiership after a 4-nil win over Cliftonville at Inver Park last night.

Glentoran remain just a point behind after they beat Linfield 3-nil in the first meeting of the Belfast rivals this season.

Ballymena beat Coleraine 2-1, Crusaders came from behind to beat Glenavon 3-2, while Carrick defeated Dungannon 3-nil. Portadown take on Newry in the late game.