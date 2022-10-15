Police investigating the murder of a 54-year-old man in Poleglass in west Belfast have arrested a 33-year-old woman.

It happened around 10pm on Friday night.

Sinn Fein has called on the public to support the police with their investigation.

MLA Danny Baker said: “A police investigation is underway at Woodside this morning into a very serious incident, which occurred in the area last night.

“I am calling on people to avoid the area if they can and I urge anyone with information which might assist the investigation to bring it forward to the police. “The local community are devastated by the events of last night and my thoughts are with those impacted by this tragedy.”

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: "Police received a report shortly before 10.05pm last night, Friday 14th October, that a man had been stabbed at an address in the Woodside Park area.

"The man was taken to hospital, but sadly died from his injuries a short time later.

"The 33-year-old woman was arrested for murder and possession of a Class B controlled drug. She remains in police custody at this time.

“I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist detectives with their investigation to contact us at the Major Investigation Team at Ladas Drive Police Station on 101 quoting reference 2045 14/10/22.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."

