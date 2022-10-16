Play Brightcove video

MURDER

Detectives are continuing to question a 33 year old woman over the murder of Tony Browne in west Belfast.

The 54 year old was stabbed at a property in the Woodside Park area of Poleglass on Friday. He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries. Detectives are appealing for information.

DUBLING AIRPORT CHANTING

There's been condemnation of footage appearing to show a group of passengers at Dublin airport singing a pro-IRA song.

The video was posted to social media on Saturday and features lyrics from Celtic Symphony by The Wolfe Tones. Earlier this week the Republic of Ireland women's team apologised for chanting the same song after qualifying for the World Cup.

ORANGE HALL

Damage caused to an Orange Hall in County Down is being treated as a sectarian hate crime.

It happened on the Rathfriland Road near Dromara. Parts of the building's stained glass window were broken. The matter was reported to police on Thursday.

MOURNES RESCUE

Three people have been helped off Slieve Binnian in the Mournes after sustaining injuries.

The Mourne Mountain Rescue Team said two young people fell around 30 metres yesterday evening. A third person was hurt going to their assistance. The rescue team was supported by police and ambulance crews.

NEWTOWNARDS

A man has been treated for injuries after he was assaulted in Newtownards. Police say the victim, who is in his 20s, was set-upon by two men in the Bowtown area of the town on Wednesday night. Detectives are still working to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack and have appealed for witnesses.

BELFAST GIANTS

The Belfast Giants were in fine form last night as they returned to Elite League action.

They thumped Coventry Blaze 7-nil at the SSE Arena. The damage was done in the first period as the Giants scored 5 goals.

FAI CUP

Derry City are through to the FAI Cup final.

They beat Treaty United 2-1 at the Brandywell to reach the showpiece event at the Aviva Stadium next month. It's the first time since 2014 that Derry have reached the final.

GAA

Dunloy are Antrim hurling champions for the fourth year in a row. They beat Cushendall 1-20 to 2-11 in this afternoon's final at Corrigan Park in Belfast.