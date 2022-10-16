Play Brightcove video

The Belfast Giants returned to Elite League action on Saturday night with a dominant 7-0 win over Coventry Blaze.

The Giants put the game to bed in the first period with five unanswered goals. Gabe Bast’s opener the team’s 5000th all-time goal.

Scott Conway added a second, before Mark Cooper got on the scoresheet.

Ben Lake was awarded the fourth after a video review failed to determine if it had come off his skate or not, before Tyler Soy made it five.

There were no goals in the second period, but Conway added a sixth in the third, before captain David Goodwin rounded off the scoring.

The Giants face the Blaze again on Sunday evening, before trips to Cardiff on Friday and Guildford on Saturday.