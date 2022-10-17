A man in his 50s has died after he was attacked with a machete in Omagh.

Two men were seriously assaulted by a man outside a house in the Slievecoole Park area around 11.55pm on Sunday evening.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"Sadly, one of the men, aged 53, died a short time later.

"The other man was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries to his hand.“A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and is currently in police custody."In order to establish what happened, I am appealing to anyone who was in the Slievecoole Park area or licensed premises in the Gortin Road area on Sunday evening, prior to or around the time the assault was reported to us, and who saw what happened to get in touch.

"Did you see anyone acting suspiciously, or might you have captured dash cam footage?"If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please call detectives on 101 and quote reference number 1874 of 16/10/22." Alternatively information can be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

