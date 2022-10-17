Play Brightcove video

The Belfast Giants produced a stunning comeback on Sunday evening to make it a perfect weekend against the Coventry Blaze.

Adam Keefe’s side had run out 5-0 winners against the Blaze on Saturday night at the SSE Arena, but had to work harder for the points in the Midlands.

Trailing 4-1 in the closing seconds of the second period, the defending champions showed their quality to win 5-4.

The Giants trailed 3-1 after the opening period, with just Mark Cooper’s goal to show for their efforts.

Keefe made changes heading into the second period and captain David Goodwin thought he’d got the Giants back into it, only for his early goal to be ruled out on review for contact with the skate.

Things went from bad to worse for the Belfast side when Sam Ruopp went to the box for abuse of an official, as did Goodwin for interference leaving a 5 on 3. The Blaze took advantage to open up a 4-1 lead.

But with just 11 seconds left in the second period, Ciaran Long fired in from distance to give the Giants hope.

Chad Butcher got the Giants to within one in the third period and just 24 seconds later they were level thanks to captain Goodwin.

Colby McAuley completed the comeback on 57:09 to put the Giants 5-4 up.

Next up for the Giants is a trip to Cardiff on Friday, before a visit to Guildford on Saturday.

