A couple from County Down have raised over £10,000 since lockdown by decorating their house for charity.

Bangor pair Sharon and Darren Sterrett converted their home into a house of horrors and are holding a light display every evening up to Halloween to raise funds for Bangor Food and Community Support.

The spooktacular Halloween house in Lord Warden's Green has already attracted hundreds of visitors and raised over £300.

Darren Sterrett and his wife Sharon who own a party business, have been putting their home on display since lockdown.

Darren says he was first inspired to make a Halloween display and has since added Christmas to the mix.

"Covid first inspired us to do this because there was no trick or treating for the kids," he told UTV.

"We decided to do something more elaborate than just a few decorations because we're in this line of business.

"People came to visit and asked 'have you not got a charity bucket?'. That inspired us and we've picked a different charity every year."

The couple who have two daughters say they just want to "create some fun for the kids".

Dead and Breakfast Inn in Bangor Credit: Sharon Sterrett

"We've picked Bangor Foodbank and Community Support because of the circumstances everyone is in this year and the cost of living," Darren added.

"We've been down and spoken to the charity so it's a very worthy cause.

"It's very rewarding when going to charities and handing over a substantial amount of money."

Darren says they have spent around £2,000 on the Halloween decorations for their home and have even erected scaffolding and life size props which Darren makes himself.

The light display can be seen every evening until Halloween from 6.30pm to 9pm in Lord Warden's Green.

