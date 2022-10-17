A man in his 20s has died after a fatal road traffic collision on the Monaghan Road near Middletown in Co Armagh.

The man was driving a white Audi A3 car which was involved in a crash with a white Volvo lorry shortly before 6am this morning.

Police say an investigation is now underway and are appealing for any witnesses to come forwards or for anyone with any dashcam footage to contact them on 101.

The Monaghan Road has since reopened following crash.

