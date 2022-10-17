A man in his 50s has suffered 'life-altering' injuries after he was hit in the face with an axe in east Belfast.

It happened just after 10.15pm on the Cregagh Road on Sunday, October 16. Detective Sergeant Faulkner said: "At this stage, we believe a number of people were gathered in a property in the area when the assault occurred.

"The injured party, aged in his fifties, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are believed to be life-altering at this time."Two men, aged 19 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and remain in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries."Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have any information, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1738 of 16/10/22."Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.