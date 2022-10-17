Play Brightcove video

MURDER:

A 33 year old woman has been charged with the murder of 54 year old Tony Browne who was stabbed in west Belfast last Friday. It happened at a property in the Woodside park area of Poleglass, the victim died in hospital.

TALKS:

The Taoiseach Michael Martin will hold separate meetings with Stormont party leaders on Monday to discuss the protocol and try and avoid a fresh assembly election. Speaking ahead of the visit, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the 'debris' of the protocol must be cleared away if the power-sharing institutions are to be restored.

FIRE:

Ahead of Fire safety week the public's being urged to be aware of any extra risks that fuel poverty and the rising cost of living may cause. They say to make sure portable heaters and electric blankets are in good working order and that smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are working.

BIRD FLU:

A "highly pathogenic" strain of bird flu has been confirmed in birds at Castle Espie. That's according to official laboratory test results. Last Tuesday a suspected case prompted a temporary disease control zone until further tests.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.