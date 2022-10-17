Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Full report by Sara O'Kane:

The director of an East Belfast social supermarket has said she is worried the organisation will have to close unless more help is provided.

Christina Henderson of the Together NI told UTV that with outgoings increasing, the social supermarket is just about managing to stay open.

"We're having increased registrations nearly on a daily basis so those extra couple of hundred pounds, or whatever it might be a month, would maybe put us out of business," Christina said.

"If for example the building does put up its rent, which includes the utilities, then it's going to have a major impact on our ability to continue what we do.

"Everyone's feeling the pinch at the minute so our budget is squeezed as you can imagine.

"We would take a small £2.50 subscription fee from clients who are registered with us and they're able to access the food from that to help us sustain ourselves but that's not going to cover any increased cost.

"We're just about surviving as it is. We want to help people and it's difficult to do," Christina added.

