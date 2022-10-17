Play Brightcove video

The need for foster carers is greater than ever, with the care system struggling to find homes for some children, three foster mums have warned.

Sisters Judith Johnson, Valerie Brown and Gillian Wilson have fostered 50 children between them over the past 15 years.

Just a few weeks ago they were shocked to hear that one nine year old boy in need of emergency accommodation had already lived in 10 different foster homes.

No family was able to offer him long term care.

“It’s more than ever, the need. Just six weeks ago Judith got a call, could she take a little boy. There wasn’t another bed in Northern Ireland,” said Gillian.

Judith added: ‘It was a call from one of the social workers from Kinder Care and she goes 'I know you are really busy but we have nowhere else for this little boy.' He’s nine year-old, he has been in 10 homes.

“He came to our home two hours after that phone call. He was just a very shy, no confidence, worried little boy. He just really wanted to be a part of a family.”

The Co Antrim sisters live just doors from each other. They all have their own birth children who are supportive of their decision to foster.

Latest statistics from the Department of Health show that in March 2857 children were living with foster families.

This makes up 81 percent of the 3530 children in care.

There are approximately 2800 foster families in Northern Ireland.

The sisters foster through the Kindercare Fostering NI agency.

