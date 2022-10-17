A 33-year-old woman is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court today (Monday) charged with the murder of Tony Browne.

The 57-year-old was stabbed at an address in the Woodside Park area shortly before 10.05pm on October 14.

Mr Browne later died in hospital from his injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: "I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist detectives with their investigation to contact us at the Major Investigation Team at Ladas Drive Police Station on 101 quoting reference 2045 14/10/22."

Sinn Fein MLA Danny Baker has called on the community to work with the police investigation.

"I urge anyone with information which might assist the investigation to bring it forward to the police," he said.

"The local community are devastated by the events of last night and my thoughts are with those impacted by this tragedy," he added.

