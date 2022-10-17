A woman accused of murdering a 54-year-old man in west Belfast has appeared in court. Anthony - known as Tony - Browne was stabbed in Poleglass, and died from his injuries in hospital on Friday night.

Wiktoria Maksymowicz, 33 of Dunmurray, spoke remotely and through an interpreter at Lisburn Magistrates' Court to confirm she understood the charge against her. The accused, originally from Poland but now with an address in Woodside Park, made no application for bail. Ms Maksymowicz will appear in court again on November 14 via video link.

