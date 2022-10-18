Play Brightcove video

A Newtownards mum who cares full time for her disabled son has laid bare how spiralling costs are impacting her family.

Lynsey Crawford’s career was forced to end when her youngest child, Andrew, was born 11 years ago.

It means her husband Brian is the household’s sole earner.

Andrew is much loved – he adores playing with balls, musical instruments, and his laugh rings through their home which looks out to Scrabo Tower.

The child, who has Cortical Visual Impairment (CVI), attends Tor Bank Special School, and would go seven days a week if he was able.

Lynsey says he is ready to rock with his schoolbag - even on the weekends.

His condition is a result of a neurological problem in the area of the brain responsible for visual function, meaning his ability to process visual information is impaired.

The mum of three helps her son every way she can.

She supports him when he stirs in the night, bathes and changes him, and feeds him. He often needs to come home from school due to illness, and requires regular hospital heck-ups.

This attentiveness comes with a cost.

The sporadic schedule means Lynsey cannot return to work.

Bills are increasing for everyone, but families supporting someone with a disability incur extra costs some others do not.

Equipment is expensive, special foods for specific dietary requirements are needed, and extra tech and lights run up the electricity bills.

It means that now, purse strings are tightened as far as they can be, and the family is starting to struggle.

“We both had good careers, had two girls, and Andrew was born with disabilities which changes your life around," she says.

“He’s taught me a lot about patience, it doesn’t matter what he just loves everybody, it’s unconditional.

“But you go from having your career sorted, your house sorted and then it just changes.

“I ended up having to give up work because your work can’t accommodate a child with disabilities.

“We’ve had to make a lot of cutbacks because of that.”

Already finding things tough because of the slashed income, the rising costs of late have caused issues.

“Before we were getting by each month, but now with the rising price in gas, this time last year it cost in and around £20 per month, but for this month, this year, it's £100," she said.

“What was working for us before, now you’re nearly overspending every month because, for example, the sink broke.

“Even then when you go to the shop to buy the sink it’s unbelievable how much the cost of things like that have gone up.”

Lynsey’s family is not the only one to face struggles such as these.

290,000 people in Northern Ireland are unpaid carers for sick, disabled or elderly family members or friends.

On Tuesday, UTV revealed that one in four carers are cutting back on food or heat to make ends meet, while two thirds of the 1,600 respondents said that they cannot afford to comfortably pay their bills.

The body is calling on the government to provide a one-off £700 payment, and to look again at the weekly carers’ allowance.

At present it is around £70 per week, and carers rule themselves out of receiving it if they earn over £132 a week.

For Lynsey, that’s problematic.

“Even when you’re looking at jobs you’re thinking, ‘if I went for that one I’ll overstep the mark and I’ll lose my carer’s allowance,” she said.

A spokesperson for the Department for Communities said that the minister has commissioned an “independent, comprehensive review of existing and future welfare mitigation measures,” including in relation to Carer’s Allowance.

A statement read: “The report is informed by engagement with a wide range of people who access the social security system and with key stakeholders, including carers, so that their voices are heard on these important issues.

“The Minister has tasked officials to consider the findings of the review, however, the implementation of any new payment schemes will require Executive agreement on the allocation of necessary funding.

“The Minister remains deeply frustrated that the continued absence of a functioning Executive and agreed Executive budget prevents additional measures being introduced to help those most impacted by the current economic crisis.”

The Department of Health responded to UTV’s query on this story by saying it recognises and appreciates the “lifeline” unpaid carers provide, adding that without them, the health service could not cope.

A spokesperson said: “The Support for Carers’ Fund launched last year, is actively providing assistance and support for carers on the ground, with funding of approximately £2.5m awarded to date.

“The Department has recently concluded a public consultation on proposals to Reform the Adult Social Care system in Northern Ireland.

“A central priority of these plans is support for family and unpaid carers and the consultation outlined a number of proposals to improve the support available.

“The Department remains committed to supporting carers, and seeking to find additional ways to provide support where we can, and where pressures allow.”

“The Health Minister has been clear that he is very mindful of the cost of living pressures across the wider community and that a sustained and funded cross-Departmental approach is the best way to address cost of living issues and provide citizens with the support they need.”

