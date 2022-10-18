The secretary of state has restated his intention to call a second Northern Ireland Assembly election this year if the Executive is not reformed by 28 October.

Chris Heaton-Harris says he "can't see the space" for any emergency legislation to potentially avert the move.

At the NI Affairs committee, Mr Heaton-Harris told MPs he had discussed the situation at Stormont with his Cabinet colleagues earlier on Tuesday.

He said: "If we do not get a reformed Executive by one minute past midnight on 28 October, I will be calling an election.

"That's what the law requires me to do, and that is what I will be doing. I know that lots of people really do not see or do not want that to happen but it is a legislative requirement."

Northern Ireland last went to the polls on 5 May.

The DUP is blocking the functioning of the power-sharing institutions at Stormont as part of its protest against the Northern Ireland protocol.

The post-Brexit trade deal has created barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The UK Government has vowed to secure changes to the Protocol, either through a negotiated compromise with the EU or domestic legislation to empower ministers to scrap the arrangements without the approval of Brussels.

Chris Heaton-Harris says his focus is "trying to charm, beguile, coax everybody into that place, that they come back into the Executive".

He added: "I'd like to think I will be successful, but if I'm not then I'm afraid it is an election."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.