They say winning is a habit and Kilcoo proved that on Sunday in their Down Senior Football Final against Warrenpoint at Pairc Esler.

The Magpies edged out St Peter's of Warrenpoint by a single score after extra-time in poor conditions.

St Peter's haven't won a Down Senior title since 1953 and this one will surely leave a bad taste in their mouths, to come so close to a giant scalp against the current Kings of Ireland.

I don't think it will be the last we see of this team based on their run to final and their display on the day.

As for Kilcoo, Sunday's win is the club's 20th Senior title and 10th in the last 11 years. Quite an achievement for a townland with a low population where only football and farming matters.

Remarkably nine of the panel have picked up 11 senior championship medals including captain Conor Laverty who joined an exclusive club to have captained a side to a county championship while managing at county level.

This one may have been the most special given their achievement in the All-Ireland series earlier this year, the hunters have become the hunted.

They weren't at their best but when they needed to dig in they got the job done.

Dr Maguire heads to Glenties

Prior to throw in at Sean MacCumhaill Park a minute's silence was impeccably observed by those in attendance to remember the ten people that passed away earlier this month in the Creeslough disaster.

Rivalries put a side for a moment, the last few weeks have been challenging for the people of Donegal and puts things into perspective, football is only a game.

The match itself turned in an instant when St Eunan's Shane O'Donnell was shown a red card in first half injury time.

The most controversial of red cards in truth, it didn't appear like O'Donnell had done much wrong, a yellow card at the very most.

Niall O'Donnell took to twitter to voice his displeasure at the call stating," Ye give up so much & train all year round for a sideline official to go and ruin the biggest day of the year."

It would be hard to argue with O'Donnell's take on the incident, it was a call that changed the game.

Naomh Conaill would go on to clinch the Dr Maguire Cup by a single point courtesy of the left foot of Ciaran Thompson.

It's the sixth time the trophy will be heading back to Glenties, a quaint town in South West Donegal.

Sonny's bar on the Main Street will have been a hive of activity on Sunday night, and probably for the rest of the week.

Next up for them is an Ulster Club clash with Antrim champions Cargin at Corrigan Park.

Going ons elsewhere

Dunloy made it four Antrim Hurling crowns in a row thanks to victory of their old rivals Cushendall on Sunday.

In Monaghan Ballybay ended a ten year wait for a senior title with a win over the three-in-a-row chasing Scotstown, they will face the winner of Crossmaglen Rangers and Granemore in the first round of the Ulster Club Championship.

Domore's defeat in the Tyrone SFC semi-final to Errigal Ciaran means no side has retained the O'Neill Cup since Carrickmore in 2005. Incidentally it will be Carrickmore who will face Errigal Ciaran in the final after they defeated Clonoe.

What's next?

I will be heading to the Derry SFC final this weekend to see if Glen can make it two-in-a-row when they take on their nearest and dearest Slaughtneil.

With the likes of Conor Glass in the side the Maghera club will be favourites, but Slaughtneil have a wealth of experience in Chrissy McKaigue and the class of Brendan Rodgers. It's only two years since they got their hands on the John McLaughlin Cup.

The winner of this tie will face the winner of the Tyrone final in the Ulster Club series.

